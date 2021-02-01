OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 32-year-old Ottawa man who has been identified as a contract instructor at Carleton University.

In a press release on Monday, Ottawa police said Saeed Mehrabidavoodabadi was last seen in Toronto on Jan. 27 and his vehicle was last seen in Ottawa on Jan. 29.

Police said his family is concerned for his well-being and safety.

Police said on Tuesday that Mehrabidavoodabadi's vehicle was found in the area of River Road and Earl Amrstrong Road.

The union that represents contract instructors at Carleton University said in an email on Wednesday that Mehrabidavoodabadi is a contract instructor in the computer science department, who goes by Saeed Mehrabi.

"We are sad to announce that one of our members, Saeed Mehrabi, has gone missing," an email from CUPE 4600, obtained by CTV News, said.

Saeed Mehrabidavoodabadi is described as a Middle Eastern man, 5’8” (173cm), 165lbs (75kg) with medium length black hair. Police did not have a clothing description.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Saeed between January 27th and January 29th in the Riverside South area to contact police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.