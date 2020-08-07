OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 32-year-old man.

Police say Christopher Richardson was last seen Thursday, Aug. 6, in the ByWard Market. His family is concerned for his safety.

Richardson is described as a white male, 5’7” (170 cm) tall, weighing 130 pounds (59 kg), with short dyed blond hair and green eyes.

A clothing description was not available, police said.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Christopher Richardson is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.