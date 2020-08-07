Advertisement
MISSING: 32-year-old Christopher Richardson
Ottawa police are asking for help locating Christopher Richardson, 32, who was reported missing Aug. 6, 2020. He was last seen in the ByWard Market. (Ottawa Police handout)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 32-year-old man.
Police say Christopher Richardson was last seen Thursday, Aug. 6, in the ByWard Market. His family is concerned for his safety.
Richardson is described as a white male, 5’7” (170 cm) tall, weighing 130 pounds (59 kg), with short dyed blond hair and green eyes.
A clothing description was not available, police said.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Christopher Richardson is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.
If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.