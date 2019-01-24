

Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 27-year-old man.

Alexxandr Stelmaschuk was last seen December 31, 2018 in Bells Corners. He’s known to frequent Gatineau.

His family is concerned for his safety.

Stelmaschuk is described as white, 6’0” with a medium build, long brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a winter jacket with fur trim, blue jeans, and beige winter boots.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.