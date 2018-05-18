

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking for your help to find a missing 21-year-old man.

21-year-old Ben Whiffen is described as white, 5'11" with a heavy build, and clean shaven.

Police now have a clothing description when last seen: he was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black baggy pants. He has blue eyes.

Ben may be in the Vanier area. If you see Ben, please do not approach him. Contact police.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.