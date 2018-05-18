MISSING: 21-year-old Ben Whiffen, last seen in Vanier
Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 11:25AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 18, 2018 5:26PM EDT
Ottawa Police are asking for your help to find a missing 21-year-old man.
21-year-old Ben Whiffen is described as white, 5'11" with a heavy build, and clean shaven.
Police now have a clothing description when last seen: he was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black baggy pants. He has blue eyes.
Ben may be in the Vanier area. If you see Ben, please do not approach him. Contact police.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.