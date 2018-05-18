MISSING: 21-year-old Ben Whiffen
Missing 19-year-old Ben Whiffen is described as white, 5'11" with a heavy build, and clean shaven. (Ottawa Police Handout)
Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 11:25AM EDT
Ottawa Police are asking for your help to find a missing 21-year-old man.
Ben Whiffen was last seen around 12:20 a.m. Friday. He was reported missing in the Merivale Rd. and Viewmount Dr. area.
He's described as white, 5'11" with a heavy build, and clean shaven.
He was said to be riding a black mountain bike with several reflectors.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.