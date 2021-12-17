Advertisement
Missing 20-year-old man found safe
Published Friday, December 17, 2021 8:02AM EST Last Updated Friday, December 17, 2021 9:59AM EST
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ottawa police say a man who had gone missing from North Gower Thursday has been found safe and sound.
The man had last been seen near the area of Prince of Wales Drive and Third Line Road South.
Police said Friday morning he has been found safe.
CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and photograph.