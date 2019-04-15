MISSING: 14-year-old Yahya Kulane
Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 4:47AM EDT
Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenage boy.
They say 14-year-old Yahya Kulane was last seen in the area of Uplands Drive around 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
He's described as black, 5'10 with a slim build and medium-length curly hair.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white collar, burgundy sweat pants, and in bare feet.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ottawa Police.