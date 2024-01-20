Missing 14-year-old found safe

Gatineau police are have found a missing 14-year-old girl.

The girl had gone missing on Saturday and was last seen at around 11 a.m. leaving her home in the Orée-du-Parc area in Hull.

Police said on social media that they found the girl 'safe and sound' just after 4:45 p.m.

CTV News Ottawa has removed the youth's name and photo from our digital story and social media channels.