OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Missing 14-year-old found safe

    A Gatineau Police vehicle shown in this undated photo. (File photo) A Gatineau Police vehicle shown in this undated photo. (File photo)
    Share

    Gatineau police are have found a missing 14-year-old girl.

    The girl had gone missing on Saturday and was last seen at around 11 a.m. leaving her home in the Orée-du-Parc area in Hull.

    Police said on social media that they found the girl 'safe and sound' just after 4:45 p.m.

    CTV News Ottawa has removed the youth's name and photo from our digital story and social media channels.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News