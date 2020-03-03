OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Iqqaali Maatiusi was last seen February 28 in the Vanier area.

Police say there are concerns for his well-being.

Iqqaali is a described as an Indigenous male, 5’4” (163cm), and 185 pounds (84kg). The hair on the top of his head is dyed blond and the hair from his ears down is black.

He was last seen wearing a beige winter jacket, tie-dye shirt, grey jogging pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Iqqaali is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.