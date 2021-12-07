Advertisement
Missing 13-year-old girl safely located
Published Tuesday, December 7, 2021 4:35PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 8, 2021 8:36AM EST
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ottawa police say a missing 13-year-old girl has been safely located.
She had been reported missing since Monday. In an update Wednesday morning, police said she was located and is now safe and sound.
CTV News Ottawa has removed her name and photo from this article now that she's been found.