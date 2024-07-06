OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service says the 12-year-old girl  who went missing Friday afternoon has been found safe.

    She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. going to the downtown area of Rideau Street.

    CTV News Ottawa has removed all identifying information.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News