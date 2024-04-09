Mint marks 100th anniversary of Royal Canadian Air Force with commemorative coin

OTTAWA
    The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled a new $20 fine silver coin and other collector's items to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

    To honour the Air Force's founding in 1924, the Royal Canadian Mint has launched a $20 Fine Silver Coin, named The Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial.

    But this isn’t a coin you use in a vending machine – the 99.99 per cent pure silver keepsake retails for $109.95 and only 12,000 will be minted.

    "That would be a really expensive coffee if you did so," said Humara Rana, a spokesperson for the mint.

    "The Royal Canadian Mint takes great pride in celebrating Canada's stories. Our history, our values, our culture. And what better way to celebrate than to join in on the centennial for the Royal Canadian Air Force."

    The coin’s reverse design by Edmonton, Alta. artist David Moore features an iconic aircraft with open windows on the celebrated past and promising future of the RCAF.

    "David Moore chose the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lighting II, the next generation of fighter jet to enter service as the symbol of the future RCAF," says a press release from the Royal Canadian Mint.

    "The design is completed by the iconic maple leaf-adorned RCAF roundel and the double date "1924-2024."

    The obverse features the effigy of King Charles III, designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

    This is the latest addition to a number of tributes to the Royal Canadian Air Force centennial, which include the 2024 Proof Silver Dollar, the 2024 Fine Silver Proof Set and the 2024 $100 Pure Gold Coin, launched earlier this year.

    The coin is one of other notable products launched this week by the mint, including:

    • The 2024 Specimen Set.
    • The 2024 $1 Fine Silver Coin.
    • The 2024 50¢ Fine Silver Coin.
    • The 2024 $20 Fine Silver Coin.
    • The 2024 $300 Pure Platinum Coin.
    • 2024 $50 De Beers Cushion Diamond and 2024 $500 De Beers Ideal Cushion Diamond
    • 2024 $5 1 oz. 99.99% Pure Silver Coin and the 2024 $5 1/10 oz. Pure Gold

    The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins.

    The products can be ordered directly by contacting the Royal Canadian Mint at 1-800-267-1871 or at www.mint.ca.

