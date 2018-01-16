Minor injuries to two people after shooting in Heron Gate area
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 5:31PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 16, 2018 6:58PM EST
Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting in the Heron Gate area that has left two people with minor injuries.
Police say 911 calls reporting gunshots came in at around 4:16 p.m. Tuesday from the area of Walkey Road and Baycrest Drive.
Police say both victims are male, but could not provide an age range at this time.
No arrests have been made.
Road closures are in effect in the area.