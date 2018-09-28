

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a tractor trailer escaped a rollover with only minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. Friday on Highway 7 near Kaladar.

Police say the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled, eventually landing on its side blocking both lanes of traffic.

The driver was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Highway 7 was closed between Highway 41 and Arden Road... It has since reopened.