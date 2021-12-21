Kingston police say the driver of a propane truck was injured in a rollover Tuesday afternoon.

The truck rolled over on Battersea Road near McAdoo's Lane. The truck ended up on its side, leading to minor injuries to the driver and what police are calling a minor leak, which is now under control.

Battersea Road will be closed from Highway 401 to Thompson Crescent for "several hours" police said, as they had to drain the propane tank and move the truck.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.