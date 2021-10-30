Advertisement
Minor injuries in Hunt Club crash
Published Saturday, October 30, 2021 8:39AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 30, 2021 8:44AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a stretch of Hunt Club Road eastbound is closed until approximately noon Saturday after a driver hit a pole.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between Sable Ridge Drive and Maple Park Private.
Other drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Ottawa paramedics said two vehicles were involved and there were minor injuries in the crash.