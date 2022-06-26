Minor injuries in Highway 417 crash allegedly caused by impaired driver
Minor injuries in Highway 417 crash allegedly caused by impaired driver
Ontario Provincial Police say minor injuries have been reported after a driver struck another vehicle on Highway 417 Saturday, causing it to roll.
The OPP said in a tweet that officers were called to a section of the Queensway near the Vanier Parkway for the crash. The driver of the first vehicle is accused of impaired driving. Police claim his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.
The man, who was not identified by police, was charged with impaired driving and has had his vehicle impounded and his driver’s licence suspended.
Police said the occupants of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's a list of Canada Day events across eastern Ontario
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | OC Transpo rolls out new summer schedule
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'turning point' in world history: defence chief
Canada's chief of defence says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is going to change the course of history.
Protesters at U.S. Supreme Court decry abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to denounce the justice's decision to overturn the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.
Commonwealth falls short of condemning Russia as Trudeau prepares for G7
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau headed to the G7 summit in Germany on Saturday without a consensus from the Commonwealth to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but with a chorus of countries calling for help to overcome the fallout of the war.
NEW | Rate of extreme rainfall expected to increase dramatically by 2100
New research looking at the frequency of heavy rainfall across the globe shows that a drastic increase in downpours is expected over the years to come.
WHO panel: Monkeypox not a global emergency 'at this stage'
The World Health Organization said the escalating monkeypox outbreak in nearly 50 countries should be closely monitored but does not warrant being declared a global health emergency.
Child labour remains an increasing source of Canada’s everyday products: NGO
Many Canadians remain unaware of the involvement of forced child labour in the products they buy, according to non-profit agency World Vision Canada.
'I landed in a safe haven': Uganda refugees celebrate LGBTQ2S+ community for first time
As Pride festivities kick off around the world, many refugees are celebrating the LGBTQ2S+ community for the first time.
Conservative MPs free to attend 'freedom' protests this summer: Bergen
With the nation's capital bracing for anticipated anti-mandate 'freedom' movement protests during Canada Day weekend, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says her MPs are free to attend.
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
Atlantic
-
Missing N.S. teen found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
An Amber Alert issued by Cape Breton Regional Police on Friday has been cancelled, as the missing youth has been located safe early Saturday morning says police.
-
'Reviewed for Privilege': Federal government explains N.S. superintendent’s missing notes
The inquiry into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting, says four pages of handwritten notes that sparked a political firestorm in Ottawa this week, weren’t immediately submitted when subpoenaed by its investigators.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
Toronto
-
Pro-choice rally held at U.S. consulate in Toronto in wake of Roe vs. Wade overturn
Dozens of people gathered outside the U.S. consulate in downtown Toronto Saturday to protest a landmark decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn constitutional protection for abortion rights.
-
Office workers are returning to Toronto but foot traffic on Mondays and Fridays hasn’t bounced back. Will it ever?
More people are commuting to offices downtown than at any point since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but the recovery hasn’t been equal across the board, with both GO Transit and the TTC reporting fluctuations in ridership as many workers choose to work from home at the beginning and end of each week.
-
'I will always honour her': Husband files lawsuit in Ontario animal activist's death
Every Monday, Mark Powell drives to the Burlington, Ont., pork plant where his wife died to give water to pigs on their way to slaughter.
Montreal
-
'Very scary situation': Fewer ambulances in Montreal this weekend due to staff shortage
Paramedics in Greater Montreal are stretched particularly thin this weekend, with nearly half the territory's ambulances parked due to a staffing shortage.
-
Suspect's vehicle found after woman killed by hit-and-run driver
Police on Montreal's South Shore has located the suspect vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead.
-
Family holds memorial for Montreal teen Adalya Dorvil, a 'ray of sunshine'
Friends and family of a 17-year-old girl who died in what police are calling an accident on the shore in LaSalle gathered Saturday to remember the Montreal teen who her mother said was 'was full of life.'
Northern Ontario
-
U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling shocks Rota
Nipissing-Timiskaming Liberal MP Anthony Rota said he was shocked by Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.
-
Sikh community in Timmins hosts first Annual Khalsa Day Parade
With hundreds of students from India who attend Northern College, and other professionals from India who've moved to the city to work, organizers said they felt it was time to bring everyone together to celebrate their culture with the rest of the community.
-
Northerners help to contain wildfire near Killarney
A group of friends doing work on a camp in MacGregor Bay helped contain what could have been a devastating fire in Killarney Provincial Park.
London
-
Motorcyclist suffers 'undetermined' injuries following crash
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital with unknown injuries Saturday morning following a crash in Bayham, Ont.
-
Police continue to investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian on Walpole Island
The identity of a pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle on Walpole Island has been released by police.
-
Person found deceased inside home after house fire, police investigating
The Chatham-Kent police Major Crime Unit is working alongside the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office to determine the cause of a house fire after a body was found inside the home.
Winnipeg
-
'The costs are just extreme': Campers staying closer to home amid soaring fuel costs
Using a trailer or an RV is an easy way for people to get out of the city and into the outdoors, but with soaring gas prices, the cost of driving with one has gone up drastically.
-
City receives over 100 calls related to significant rainfall Friday evening
Winnipeg was once again pummelled by rain on Friday and the city came close to setting a rainfall record.
-
Charleswood home suffers extensive damage after fire, one pet dies from injuries
No one was injured but one pet died after an early morning fire Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Townhouse fire leaves three Kitchener families displaced
A fire at a townhouse complex in Kitchener Friday night has resulted in extensive damage.
-
'Too big an issue not to talk about': Waterloo Region reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Many in Waterloo Region are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and what it could mean for Canada.
-
Critically injured pedestrian found on side of Norfolk County road, airlifted to hospital
Norfolk County OPP are investigating after they say a pedestrian was found on the side of a road and had to be airlifted to hospital.
Calgary
-
Mitchell throws over 300 yards for Stampeders in 30-23 win over Elks
Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 321 yards and Malik Henry scored a third-quarter, go-ahead touchdown for the Calgary Stampeders in a 30-23 win over the visiting Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
-
Ukrainian-Calgarians march for defenders of Mariupol
Nearly 100 Ukrainian members of Calgary’s community marched in protest calling for the release of Azovstal Iron and steel workers, defending Mariupol from Russian attacks.
-
Here's where UCP leadership candidates stand on abortion and access to it
After the U.S. Supreme Court stripped away constitutional protections for abortion Friday by overturning Roe v. Wade, NDP Leader Rachel Notley demanded that everyone running to become the next leader of the UCP clarify their stance on the issue.
Saskatoon
-
‘After all these years’: Christies Mayfair Bakery celebrates 90th anniversary
When Ennio Muzzolini walked into Christies Mayfair Bakery in 1965 interested in purchasing the small bakery on 33rd Street, he never imagined he’d one day be looking on as hundreds of people lined the block to get their hands on a baguette, cinnamon bun or wood-fired pizza.
-
Elk Ridge Open canceled after heavy rains: PGA Tour Canada
Organizers have decided to cancel the Elk Ridge Open due to an “inordinate amount of rain.”
-
'Come together and rebuild': Saskatoon man plans fundraiser for church destroyed in suspicious fire
A Saskatoon man whose family helped to build the Waterhen Lake Church is planning to help rebuild the church.
Edmonton
-
'He's amazing': Garth Brooks fans brush off delays, long lines to enjoy the party
Fans leaving the Garth Brooks concert at Commonwealth Stadium Friday night were happy and smiling, despite some logistical issues that delayed the show and frustrated some.
-
'It feels so good': Alberta MP celebrates overturning of Roe v. Wade
A Member of Parliament from rural Alberta went live on Facebook Friday to celebrate a United States Supreme Court vote to end constitutional protections for abortion.
-
'Such a vibe': Churchill Square hosts first Pride festival in 8 years
Hundreds of people gathered in front of Edmonton City Hall Saturday to celebrate the first large Pride event in the city in four years, and the first one in Churchill Square in eight.
Vancouver
-
DTES advocates looking for water, sunscreen donations for unhoused as city swelters
As the first sustained heat of the season settles in across B.C.'s south coast, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement advising people of high temperatures and humidex values through Monday.
-
Stores running low on AC units as Vancouver hit with first wave of summer heat
Metro Vancouver is experiencing its first stretch of hot summer weather this weekend and people are scouring stores looking for air conditioners and fans to cool off – some being met with empty shelves.
-
Family of officer who died by suicide suing Vancouver Police Department, former sergeants
The family of a Vancouver police officer who died by suicide is suing the department, alleging she endured sexual assault and exploitation enabled by an "unsafe workplace culture and insufficient policies and procedures," court documents show.
Regina
-
A field of dreams: Sask. residents purchase grasslands for preservation
Over 400 people contributed to the Field of Dreams project, which led to the purchase of a large track of prairie grasslands for preservation.
-
Sask. NDP electing new leader on Sunday
The Saskatchewan NDP will elect its next leader at a convention on Sunday.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate two-vehicle collision
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after a two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 5 in Wadena.