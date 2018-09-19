

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say four children suffered minor injuries and another 21 were hospitalized as a precaution after a serious collision on Highway 34 between Vankleek Hill and Hawkesbury.

A school bus carrying 25 elementary school-aged kids was involved in a crash with a tractor trailer and two other cars on Highway 34, not far from Pleasant Corners Public School, at around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say it appears the tractor trailer rear-ended the bus.

Four students were taken by ambulance to the Hawkesbury hospital. The other students were physically unharmed but are being looked over in hospital.

The bus driver briefly lost consciousness, but regained it before being airlifted to Ottawa in non-life threatening condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Highway 34 is closed in both directions from Pleasant Corners Road to Borris Road.

The Upper Canada District School Board says in a Facebook post that parents have been contacted and busing at the school will resume as normal Wednesday afternoon.