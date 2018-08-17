

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say three people suffered minor injuries in a multi-vehicle crash at Blair and Ogilvie Friday morning.

The crash happened at around 7:15 a.m. Ottawa Police say it involved three cars.

Paramedics say a man in his 30s -- a pedestrian -- suffered a broken wrist and was stabilized on scene. Two others, who were in the vehicles, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating.

Police also say less than 15 minutes later, there was a second crash in the same area, also involving three vehicles. In that case, no one was reported hurt.