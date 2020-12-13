OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say one person is in hospital after a crash on the northern edge of Barrhaven.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Fallowfield Road at 12:34 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle collision with a person trapped in one of the vehicles.

Ottawa Fire Services said one person was able to get out of their vehicle and waited for emergency crews to arrive. Firefighters were able to force the door of the second vehicle and help the trapped person get out.

Paramedics say one person was taken to the hospital, while two others were assessed for minor injuries at the scene but declined to go to the hospital.

There were no further details on the person who was transported but an Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson said injuries appeared to be minor.