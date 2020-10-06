BROCKVILLE, ON -- Three people suffered just minor injuries after a crash on Highway 401 in Brockville between two-tractor trailers and another vehicle.

Leeds OPP said a transport truck rear-ended another just before 6 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of the highway, forcing the second tractor-trailer into another car.

The driver of the first transport was taken to hospital in serious condition but was later downgraded to just minor injuries. The two other drivers were both assessed on the scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been laid so far.

Police said The Ministry of the Environment had been contacted after a diesel fuel leak from the accident, which will require lane closures on Tuesday to clean up.

The westbound lanes of the highway between Brockville and Maitland re-opened around 5 a.m. Tuesday.