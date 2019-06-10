

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says it was able to safely extricate a trapped driver after a crash on Kirkwood Ave. Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kirkwood and Larose Ave. at around 10:30 a.m. for the two vehicle collision. One of the vehicles was resting on its side. A woman was tapped inside.

Firefighters say they were able to remove the windshield to get the woman out of the vehicle. It took about ten minutes.

Some fluids from the vehicle were leaking and absorbent was deployed.

A short stretch of Kirkwood was closed between Raven Ave. and Woodward Ave. Northbound lanes reopened quickly, but there was a delay opening the southbound lanes as crews had to clean up the spilt fluids.

The trapped woman’s injuries were reportedly minor.