A pilot is believed to have minor injuries after a float plane crashed in the 1000 Islands near Gananoque late Wednesday morning.

It happened on the St. Lawrence River in the area of Mink Island around 11:45 a.m.

Leeds and Thousand Islands Fire Chief Rick Lawson says the plane is still in the water and the area is being secured.

It's believed boaters in the area, some on jet skis, tried to help before emergency crews arrived.

More to come…