OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Minor earthquake rattles Ontario-Quebec border near Cornwall, Ont.

    Earthquake
    Share

    The earth moved in eastern Ontario and western Quebec Thursday morning.

    Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. in Quebec, 40 km northeast of Cornwall and southeast of Valleyfield, Que.

    Chris Boucher, seismic analyst with the Ministry of Natural Resources, says it's not unusual for the Ottawa Valley-St. Lawrence region to get two to three earthquakes of this magnitude per year.

    There are no reports of damage. 

    The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.2 earthquake occurred 7 km northwest of Huntingdon, Que.

    Residents from Ottawa's south end, Embrun and Cornwall reported feeling the earthquake, according to Earthquakes Canada.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News