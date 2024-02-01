Minor earthquake rattles Ontario-Quebec border

The earth moved in eastern Ontario and western Quebec Thursday morning.

Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. in Quebec, 40 km northeast of Cornwall and southeast of Valleyfield, Que.

Chris Boucher, seismic analyst with the Ministry of Natural Resources, says it's not unusual for the Ottawa Valley-St. Lawrence region to get two to three earthquakes of this magnitude per year.

There are no reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.2 earthquake occurred 7 km northwest of Huntingdon, Que.

Residents from Ottawa's south end, Embrun and Cornwall reported feeling the earthquake, according to Earthquakes Canada.