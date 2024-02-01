Minor earthquake rattles Ontario-Quebec border
The earth moved in eastern Ontario and western Quebec Thursday morning.
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. in Quebec, 40 km northeast of Cornwall and southeast of Valleyfield, Que.
Chris Boucher, seismic analyst with the Ministry of Natural Resources, says it's not unusual for the Ottawa Valley-St. Lawrence region to get two to three earthquakes of this magnitude per year.
There are no reports of damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.2 earthquake occurred 7 km northwest of Huntingdon, Que.
Residents from Ottawa's south end, Embrun and Cornwall reported feeling the earthquake, according to Earthquakes Canada.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Registration for city spring swimming and rec programs begin this month
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Massive Prairie meth bust likely to lead to other problems, activist warns
Outreach workers will be watching to see the impact on the streets after the largest drug seizure in Prairie history of 406 kilograms of meth, the equivalent to roughly four million illicit doses of the drug.
Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027
The Liberal government is delaying until 2027 its controversial plan to expand eligibility for assisted dying to include those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.
The growing controversy over a Canadian technology sinking carbon into the oceans
Several Canadian regions will be recruited this year to help expand testing of a controversial theory: adding tons of magnesium hydroxide to waters around ocean-side communities will become an effective new tool in the urgent fight against global warming.
It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
Unexpected $1,000 expense too much for most Canadians under 55: new survey
Many Canadians “lack a financial cushion” according to a new Angus Reid survey, which found majority of respondents under 55 could not handle an unexpected expense of more than $1,000.
Minor earthquake rattles Ontario-Quebec border
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. in Quebec, southeast of Valleyfield Quebec and east of Cornwall.
Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London
A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.
Lupus and other autoimmune diseases strike far more women than men. Now there's a clue why
Women are far more likely than men to get autoimmune diseases, when an out-of-whack immune system attacks their own bodies -- and new research may finally explain why.
Rogers hit by costs related to Shaw acquisition, reports Q4 profit down from year ago
Rogers Communications Inc. reported its fourth-quarter net income fell 35 per cent compared with a year ago as it was hit by costs related to its acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Beloved Nova Scotia broadcaster Rick Howe dies
Rick Howe, a beloved Nova Scotia radio host, has died, sources say.
-
Case against man charged in death of Byron Carr set over until March
The case against a man charged in the 1988 murder of Byron Carr has been put over for a month.
-
Snow returns to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday
Snow is expected to return to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday as an Alberta Clipper moves through the region.
Toronto
-
Chow says proposed 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway
Mayor Olivia Chow says next year’s budget, which includes a 9.5 per cent tax bump for homeowners, will fund the construction of the Scarborough busway.
-
Ontario kicks Toronto nearly $100 million for 2026 FIFA World Cup hosting duties
Ontario has “conditionally committed” to pass Toronto close to $100 million for its 2026 FIFA World Cup hosting duties, but the city is still waiting on a funding assist from the federal government.
-
Ontario about 19 per cent of the way towards building 1.5M homes by 2031, report finds
Ontario is about 19 per cent of the way towards its goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2031, with a provincial real estate association warning of a slowdown due to factors such as high interest rates and construction financing.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier curses when integrity questioned at news conference
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's frustration grew to the point of swearing during a news conference on Thursday when he felt his integrity was being questioned.
-
Fundraising scandal: Legault to stop collecting political donations
Quebec Premier François Legault says his Coalition Avenir Québec party will no longer accept donations, and he is asking the other parties to do the same.
-
Earthquake near Huntingdon shakes western Quebec
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of western Quebec and eastern Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
-
Possible sighting of Sudbury politician's truck the day he went missing
Police in Greater Sudbury are continuing their search for city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 27.
London
-
Two people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Elgin
Sources say an OPP investigation was launched after the discovery of two bodies in a Central Elgin home.
-
Fraud suspect arrested after trying to buy $100,000 truck
On Jan. 29, police got the complaint from Parklane Chevrolet that ended up revealing a person was using counterfeit cheques, credit cards and ID to buy a $100,000 truck.
-
Fatal pedestrian crash involving dump truck
Around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officers from the Norfolk detachment as well as EMS, were called to the scene on Erie Boulevard in Long Point for a crash involving a dump truck.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba communities smash heat records
Preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows record high temperatures across much of Manitoba - but there’s a twist.
-
Manitoba child advocate decries lack of progress on youth suicide and addictions
Manitoba's advocate for children and youth says the province has begun addressing dozens of recommendations her office has made over the years but hasn't yet tackled systemic causes of youth suicide and addictions.
-
Man shot in face, has groceries robbed: Winnipeg police
Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly shot a man with an airgun while trying to rob groceries at a bus stop
Kitchener
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
-
Youth arrested after Kitchener store robbed at knifepoint
Waterloo regional police have arrested a youth following an armed robbery at a Kitchener store.
-
Ontario to add 400 new primary care providers to deal with staffing shortage
Ontario says it is investing $110 million in an effort to connect more than 300,000 people to primary care teams.
Calgary
-
'Year-round hub': Calgary releases details of final agreement for new event centre
The City of Calgary, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and the province are all sharing the costs for a new multi-million dollar event centre at Stampede Park.
-
Federal health minister criticizes new Alberta rules on transgender youth
Canada's health minister says Alberta's proposed changes to rules surrounding transgender youth will put children at risk.
-
'I felt extremely scared': Alberta man recounts random attack outside Tsuut'ina Nation shopping centre
An Alberta man is speaking out after he was brutally attacked outside a shopping centre on the Tsuut'ina First Nation earlier this month.
Saskatoon
-
Approximately 3,000 Sask. teachers taking part in first rotating strike
Around 3,000 of the province's teachers will be involved in Thursday’s job action, the first of what the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) said would be rotating strikes as they remain at odds with the government on a new contract.
-
Inmate dies at Regional Psychiatric Center in Saskatoon
An inmate who served nearly 40 years in a federal institution over a fatal workplace fight has died in custody.
-
You now have to be at least 19 to buy tobacco and vape products in Sask.
As of Thursday (Feb. 1) those who smoke and vape in Saskatchewan have to be at least 19-years-old to legally buy products.
Edmonton
-
Pair charged with first-degree murder in Eastwood Park killing
Charges have been laid in a homicide that took place at a central Edmonton playground in the late summer.
-
Federal health minister criticizes new Alberta rules on transgender youth
Canada's health minister says Alberta's proposed changes to rules surrounding transgender youth will put children at risk.
-
AIMCo sets up $1B fund to invest in energy transition opportunities
The Alberta Investment Management Corp. has set up a new $1-billion fund dedicated to investing in the global energy transition and decarbonization sectors.
Vancouver
-
Protesters block access to Port of Vancouver calling for arms embargo on Israel
Dozens of protesters blocked access to the Port of Vancouver Thursday morning calling for an arms embargo on Israel.
-
Rogers Sugar workers in Vancouver ratify new deal, ending 4-month strike
Unionized employees at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver are heading back to work after reaching a new labour agreement with the company, ending a four-month strike.
-
Review of B.C.'s 'safer supply' program to be released
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to release her review of B.C.'s prescribed safer supply drug program on Thursday afternoon.
Regina
-
Approximately 3,000 Sask. teachers taking part in first rotating strike
Around 3,000 of the province's teachers will be involved in Thursday’s job action, the first of what the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) said would be rotating strikes as they remain at odds with the government on a new contract.
-
You now have to be at least 19 to buy tobacco and vape products in Sask.
As of Thursday (Feb. 1) those who smoke and vape in Saskatchewan have to be at least 19-years-old to legally buy products.
-
Backyard hens in Regina will not be a reality for now
Regina city council was split on the idea of a backyard hen pilot project in the city, with the motion being defeated due to a tie vote.