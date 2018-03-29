

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after two workers were reportedly injured in the LRT tunnel beneath Rideau Street Wednesday night.

The workers' injuries are described as minor.

The Ministry says, in a statement, "It was reported, but not confirmed, that two workers sustained minor injuries after two pieces of equipment were involved in a collision."

Two requirements for documentation and to not disturb the scene were issued. The Ministry also issued an order to the Rideau Transit Group for two-way communication devices and another order to stop work until the first order has been complied with.

The investigation is ongoing.