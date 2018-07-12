

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa fire officials say 15 people are without their homes Thursday night after a million-dollar fire in Barrhaven.

The blaze broke out before 4:44 pm when onlookers frantically started dialing 9-1-1.

Smoke was visible a fair distance from the home at 244 Claridge Dr.

it took crews three hours to get it under control. During that time, it spread to the attic and two other units in the row of homes.

No one was hurt and the exact cause is being investigated.