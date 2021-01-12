OTTAWA -- Expect another mild winter day in Ottawa on Tuesday, with the temperature warming up to the freezing mark.

After a wind chill of -8 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning, things will warm up swiftly in the capital.

Tuesday night, the temperature will drop to -9 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -13 C.

Expect much of the same the rest of the week. Wednesday's high will be 0 C, with cloudy conditions and a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 0 C. Friday will be 2 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers.

The normal high this time of year is -6 C, according to Environment Canada.