Mild weather will make way for messy driving, weather agency warns
A winter travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of freezing drizzle, ice pellets and snow over the next couple of days after a stretch of above-average temperatures.
Ottawa has seen mild temperatures, including some record-breaking highs in the last week, causing a significant snow melt. There was 53 cm of snow on the ground at the Ottawa Airport on Dec. 29, but only 13 cm as of Jan. 2.
Now, the warm weather is coming to an end and the transition is expected to by messy.
Environment Canada says there is a risk of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle overnight through Wednesday afternoon. A period of freezing rain is possible Wednesday night.
Snow and ice pellets can be expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
"An upgrade to a freezing rain warning may be required as the event draws nearer," Environment Canada said. "Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly."
OTTAWA FORECAST
The forecast for Tuesday night and early Wednesday calls for a cloudy sky with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle overnight. The temperature should remain steady near 1 C.
Wednesday is looking cloudy with temperatures hovering around 1 C. Freezing drizzle is expected in the morning and there is a chance of flurries or showers in the afternoon.
The average high for this time of year is closer to -6 C.
Thursday is cloudy with periods of snow and a high of -3 C.
Friday could see flurries and a high of -2 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
McCarthy fails in marathon votes for U.S. speaker, House adjourns
Failing to elect party leader Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker of the U.S. House, Republicans adjourned in disarray Tuesday night, ending a raucous first day of the new Congress but hoping to somehow regroup on Wednesday from his historic defeat.
Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their 'kind words' in his first post to social media since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident.
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
Man charged with second-degree murder in death of New Brunswick radio journalist
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
Atlantic
-
Fan excitement mounts at 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
Connor Bedard’s overtime-winning goal against Slovakia in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal game set off a wild celebration inside the Scotiabank Centre Monday.
-
Kalin's Call: A warmer-than-normal December across the Maritimes
According to Environment Canada, December was the sixth consecutive warmer-than-normal month for the Maritimes.
-
'The sky's the limit': World Juniors open doors for future events in Moncton
For the first time since Boxing Day, the Avenir Centre is quiet, but the excitement and impact of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is far from over in the city.
Toronto
-
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
-
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
-
'It automatically means more peril': Community, activists react to proposed budget hike for Toronto police
Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s family, alongside community activists, are disappointed to learn the Toronto Police Service might be getting a nearly $50-million budget increase this year.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Messy mix: Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain in forecast for southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across southern Quebec, including in the Montreal area.
-
From Kahnawake community theatre to top of the burlesque world! Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere's story is like no other
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the second most important performer in the world.
-
Canada welcomed record number of immigrants in 2022
Canada welcomed a record number of immigrants last year, hitting its target of 431,645 new permanent residents and exceeding 2021 numbers, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Threatening signs posted in wooded area near two northern Ontario First Nations
Residents from two First Nations in northern Ontario are speaking out after threatening hand-written signs were posted in a wooded area, calling it a hate crime.
-
Annual moose count underway in northern Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is conducting its annual moose count, to estimate populations across the region and determine the number of hunting tags it will issue.
-
Cyber security expert has some advice to guard your online information
With recent cyber-attacks throughout Ontario, one cyber security expert has some ideas on what can be done to improve security.
London
-
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
-
Impaired driver with child in vehicle crashes into tree, flees scene: London police
A London, Ont. woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove impaired with a child in the vehicle, before crashing into a tree and fleeing the scene, London police said.
-
Charges laid in connection to fatal crash that claimed life of teen cyclist
Criminal charges have been laid following a six month-long investigation by OPP in connection to a fatal collision that claimed the life of a teen cyclist near Crediton, Ont. last June.
Winnipeg
-
'Clients say no one's been here for three days': Home care staffing shortages continue in Manitoba
The union representing home care workers in Manitoba says thousands of more workers are needed to meet an aging population.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with a Christmas Day apartment fire that killed two people.
-
One person in critical condition following three Tuesday morning fires
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service extinguished a trio of fires Tuesday morning, including one that left a person in critical condition.
Kitchener
-
Guelph city councillor responds to criticism over tiny home rental price
When Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller listed the tiny home in his backyard for rent, the reaction was swift. At 520 square feet, the two-bedroom home is listed for $2,500 per month, utilities included – a price more than one Facebook commenter called “shameful.”
-
Flair flight cancelled after ground equipment hits plane at Region of Waterloo airport
A Flair Airlines flight from the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) to Cancun was cancelled after ground equipment made contact with an aircraft Sunday.
-
OPP looking for white SUV after fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a white Volkswagen Atlas SUV said to have extensive front-end damage after a crash near Six Nations of the Grand River territory that left one person dead.
Calgary
-
Alberta's health care system continues to face old challenges in new year
It’s a new year, but Alberta’s health care system continues to face old challenges.
-
One more interest rate hike expected: Challenging economic times ahead in 2023
Just about everyone notices. Groceries are more, and so is the interest on any debt. Just about everything has gone up except wages.
-
Provincial affordability payments on track to start in January; details promised 'very soon'
Cheques for the province's affordability payments to families with a combined income of less than $180,000 a year are still going to be in the mail this month, according to a statement from the minister's office.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
-
89-year-old Prince Albert man seriously injured in assault
A 40-year-old Prince Albert woman faces charges after police say she broke into a residential building and assaulted an 89-year-old man on Monday.
-
Sask. family says they were 'abandoned' by Sunwing
Kris Beskal says he and his family were told their flight home from Mazatlan to Prince Albert was cancelled on the morning it was supposed to leave, December 23, 2022.
Edmonton
-
'Exceptionally violent weekend': EPS stretched after multiple weapon incidents already in 2023
The Edmonton Police Service says the first weekend of the new year was "marked by violence," stretching resources to run multiple investigations.
-
'Hard to leave': Ukrainian hockey players determined to preserve sport during war
Some Ukrainian hockey players practising on the ice in Western Canada say hockey is life.
-
Autopsy confirms man, 28, died of multiple gunshot wounds: EPS
A man police found in southeast Edmonton last Friday in medical distress and who later died in hospital was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, EPS says.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver property owners plead for information after duplex burned to the ground
A group of lifelong friends who invested in a property in an effort to enter the competitive Vancouver real estate market, are pleading with the public for information after it was burnt down.
-
'If I can do it, anyone can': Vancouver man completes 75 hikes in a year
After reading the story of a Calgary couple who climbed 65 mountains in a single year, Vancouverite Vishnu Vardhan set out to complete 75 hikes in 2022.
-
Property assessment notices in the mail as B.C. sees values increase again
Property assessments totalling trillions of dollars are in the mail – and despite B.C.'s real estate market dragging in recent months, homeowners are likely to see values rise.
Regina
-
Woman, 77, taken to hospital following four-vehicle crash on Lewvan Drive
A woman was sent to hospital with injuries following a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive on Tuesday morning.
-
11 puppies found abandoned in vacant basement, Regina rescue organization says
Eleven puppies found abandoned in a vacant basement are in urgent need of help, according to a local rescue organization.
-
Sask. family says they were 'abandoned' by Sunwing
Kris Beskal says he and his family were told their flight home from Mazatlan to Prince Albert was cancelled on the morning it was supposed to leave, December 23, 2022.