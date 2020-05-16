Mild weather in store for May long weekend
Although the May long weekend weather is expected to be excellent for the Tulip Festival, people are being asked to enjoy them virtually this year because of COVID-19.
OTTAWA -- Put your winter jackets away and get out your gardening tools…or golf clubs.
After a week featuring frost advisories and negative temperatures, things are returning to more seasonal temperatures for the May long weekend.
In Ottawa Saturday, Environment Canada is calling for a high of 19 C with mainly cloudy weather.
Sunday will be sunny and a little warmer, with a high of 20 C.
The milder weather comes as some Ontario businesses are allowed to reopen on Saturday, including golf courses, marinas and campgrounds.
Monday looks not quite as rosy: there’s a 60 per cent chance of showers. But the milder weather is sticking around; the forecast high that day is 19 C.
After that, bring on the summer weather. The highs for Tuesday through Friday next week, according to Environment Canada: 18, 22, 24 and 27.
Get that sunblock ready.