OTTAWA -- Put your winter jackets away and get out your gardening tools…or golf clubs.

After a week featuring frost advisories and negative temperatures, things are returning to more seasonal temperatures for the May long weekend.

In Ottawa Saturday, Environment Canada is calling for a high of 19 C with mainly cloudy weather.

Sunday will be sunny and a little warmer, with a high of 20 C.

The milder weather comes as some Ontario businesses are allowed to reopen on Saturday, including golf courses, marinas and campgrounds.

Monday looks not quite as rosy: there’s a 60 per cent chance of showers. But the milder weather is sticking around; the forecast high that day is 19 C.

After that, bring on the summer weather. The highs for Tuesday through Friday next week, according to Environment Canada: 18, 22, 24 and 27.

Get that sunblock ready.