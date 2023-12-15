Mild temperatures to grip Ottawa this weekend
While the countdown is on to Christmas, it may feel like spring to some people in Ottawa this weekend.
Environment Canada's forecast is calling for four straight days of above-seasonal temperatures, including a high of 8 C on Friday.
The record for warmest Dec. 15 in Ottawa history is 10.4 C, set back in 2011. The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 4 C and a low of minus 11 C.
Ottawa will see a mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High 8 C.
Cloudy tonight. Low plus 1 C.
Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of plus 2 C.
It will be cloudy on Sunday with a high of 4 C.
The outlook for Monday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 2 C.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 5 C.
White Christmas?
Environment Canada's current seven day forecast currently only calls for a chance of flurries on Tuesday. There are no other days with snow in the forecast.
A white Christmas is defined as having two or more centimetres of snow on the ground on Christmas Day.
Environment Canada's historical data shows between 1955 and 2021, Ottawa had a 79 per cent chance of a white Christmas, while that chance dropped to 72 per cent between 1997 and 2021.
Ottawa had 44 cm of snow on the ground on Dec. 25, 2022 and seven centimetres of snow on Christmas Day 2021.
