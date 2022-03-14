Mild temperatures on Monday to start March Break
Temperatures will be above the freezing mark to start a week of mild temperatures for March Break.
According to Environment Canada, Monday will be mainly cloudy with a change of light snow in the morning. It will get windy in the afternoon. The high will be plus 4.
Overnight it will be cloudy and snowy. Around 2 cm is possible.
Tuesday will be mainly sunny and a high of plus 6.
Wednesday the temperature is expected to be in the double digits- sunny and a high of 11.
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombing of maternity hospital
A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Ukraine denies Russia's claim that 180 foreign nationals died in latest strike
Russia claims to have killed 180 foreign fighters who were training at the Yavoriv base in Ukraine when they struck the area with a barrage of cruise missiles Sunday, but the Ukrainian military says no foreign nationals died in the attack, which killed 35 people.
What do we know about fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines?
While data on the protection offered by a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remains limited, early research suggests there are benefits for those who are immunocompromised, experts say.
Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Russia's military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine's capital with fighting and artillery fire in Kyiv's suburbs Monday after an airstrike on a military base near the Polish border brought the war dangerously close to NATO's doorstep.
Russia seeking military aid from China, U.S. official says
A U.S. official said Russia asked China for military equipment to use in its invasion of Ukraine, a request that heightened tensions about the ongoing war ahead of a Monday meeting in Rome between top aides for the U.S. and Chinese governments.
CTV NEWS IN FINLAND | Close neighbour to Russia, Finland is considering joining NATO
Finland has been neutral for decades, but growing talk of joining NATO has angered the neighbouring country of Russia, which has promised 'political and military consequences.'
Canada's defence minister says Russia committing war crimes in Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand stepped up the federal government's condemnation of Russia on Sunday, accusing the country of 'unforgiveable' aggression and war crimes in Ukraine following a recent attack that killed 35 people.
Drugs, the dark web and distributing safe supply in hopes of saving lives
A group called the Drug User Liberation Front says it is buying and testing illicit drugs to provide to certain drug users in order to prevent deaths associated with toxic drug use.
Tom Brady returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season
Tom Brady says he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season, just six weeks after he retired.
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
Missing fisher found after mishap in rescue effort off N.S.; condition not disclosed
A missing fisherman has been found following a search and rescue mission that took place off the coast of Canso, N.S., Sunday.
End of restrictions: N.B. prepares to lift COVID-19 mandates Monday
New Brunswick's COVID-19 mandate will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday, part of a timeline made public last month.
Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies in Ontario hospitals, LTC homes, schools end today
The broad legal requirement for places such as schools, long-term care homes and hospitals in Ontario to maintain mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies expires on Monday.
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
Transport truck full of live fish rolls over on busy Toronto highway
A ramp at one of Toronto’s busiest highway interchanges was shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying live fish rolled over on its side.
Montreal-area students among Ont. Hwy 401 crash victims
Montreal-area students were among those killed in the Saturday Highway 401 crash near Quinte West, Ont. according to local police.
Calls to freeze Hydro-Quebec electricity rates as inflation skyrockets
Three organizations are joining forces to call for a freeze on Hydro-Quebec's electricity rates after the public utility company announced it would raise them this year and in 2023 in line with inflation.
‘Tears of joy’ as 11-year-old Montreal girl breathes normally for the first time
In a series of long and complex operations, a surgeon was able to reconstruct the girl's weak and damaged trachea using moulds and cartilage from her ribs.
Police warning: Non-fentanyl synthetic opioid found in seized drugs
The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public about the dangers of illicit drug use.
'We only have a couple of dates left': Loosened restrictions spark wedding boom in Manitoba
Capacity limits, face masks and early last calls -- the pandemic forced many brides and grooms to postpone their vows, but now, the hard-hit wedding industry is catching a break with the loosening of health restrictions.
What changes are coming to Manitoba's public health orders this week?
The Manitoba government is making big changes to public health orders this coming week.
Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Downtown Kitchener
A portion of Charles Street in Kitchener has been shut down after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
Guelph doctor pushing for mask mandate to remain in schools
As Ontario’s mask mandate is set to lift in most public settings on March 21, a family doctor in Guelph has joined the push to keep the requirement intact in schools.
'Difficult to get good visibility': Search for missing girl in Mitchell hits one week mark
Members of the West Perth Fire Department combined their efforts with members of Perth East and North Perth on Sunday to search for a 10-year-old girl last seen at Whirl Creek in Mitchell a week ago.
Freedom protest disturbing more than just the peace, Calgary mayor says
Frustration has now spilled over into city council, where Mayor Jyoti Gondek and several councillors are calling out the Calgary Police Service for a lack of action on ongoing protests in the city's Beltline neighbourhood.
Kenney government increases annual funding for anti-hate crimes program
Places of worship, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated crimes will soon be able to access more government money to help protect themselves.
Gushue's Wild Card One team beats Alberta's Kevin Koe to win the Brier
Brad Gushue's Wild Card One team defeated Alberta's Kevin Koe 9-8 to win the Tim Hortons Brier.
Ukrainians once again march outside Saskatoon City Hall to support Ukraine
Ukrainians in Saskatoon once again filled the civic square outside of City Hall in Saskatoon Sunday to rally for their ancestral homeland, currently fending off a Russian invasion.
Local landmark Cabri Hotel destroyed by fire
The town of Cabri saw one its most prominent buildings burn to the ground Saturday morning.
ASIRT investigating fatal EPS confrontation during arrest attempt
One person is dead after a police confrontation during an arrest attempt, the Edmonton Police Service says.
Canadian families take 'discriminatory' citizenship law to court
Patrick Chandler is Canadian, but he can't pass his citizenship on to his children.
B.C. Ukrainian community and supporters rally in Vancouver as invasion enters 18th day
It will soon be three weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. For members of the Ukrainian community in B.C., it means three weeks of fear, concern and heartbreak.
Vancouver attractions, airport, see significant uptick in traffic over first weekend of spring break
It was an encouraging first weekend of spring break for Vancouver attractions, after the COVID-19 pandemic put a significant damper on spring break during the previous two years.
Warmer weather on the horizon for Sask.
After a long winter Saskatchewan residents finally saw some warm weather on Sunday.
Regina Police arrest male driving stolen vehicle, evading police
Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a 35-year-old man after he evaded police in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.