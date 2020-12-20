Current conditions and forecast
Interactive traffic map: Plan your route
Environment Canada watches and warnings
School bus cancellations and school closures
Advertisement
Library at Parliament Hill from above, overlooking the Ottawa River on winter's day. (Photo by SGC on Unsplash)
OTTAWA -- The last full day of fall will be a wintry one in looks but not so much in temperature.
Winter officially arrives at 5:02 a.m. Monday morning. Before that, expect a few centimetres of snow and some possible freezing drizzle.
Environment Canada's forecast for Sunday in Ottawa includes 2 to 4 cm of snow and a risk of freezing drizzle at times, with a high of 0°C.
The temperature should hold steady around the freezing mark this evening and overnight, meaning we could see a few more flurries, drizzle, or freezing drizzle, depending on what side of zero the mercury finds itself.
Monday's forecast is cloudy with a high of 2°C to officially drop the puck on the winter season.
On Tuesday, another cloudy day is in the forecast with a high of -2°C. The start of winter means the days are getting longer and Tuesday will have four additional seconds of daylight compared to Monday.
Clouds stick around on Wednesday with a high of -3°C.
The long-term outlook for Christmas Eve includes periods of snow or rain and a high of 2°C.
It's looking like it could be a white Christmas this year. The forecast includes periods of snow and a high of -4°C on Christmas Day.
Boxing Day's outlook includes a partly sunny sky and a high of -9°C.