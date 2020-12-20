OTTAWA -- The last full day of fall will be a wintry one in looks but not so much in temperature.

Winter officially arrives at 5:02 a.m. Monday morning. Before that, expect a few centimetres of snow and some possible freezing drizzle.

Environment Canada's forecast for Sunday in Ottawa includes 2 to 4 cm of snow and a risk of freezing drizzle at times, with a high of 0°C.

The temperature should hold steady around the freezing mark this evening and overnight, meaning we could see a few more flurries, drizzle, or freezing drizzle, depending on what side of zero the mercury finds itself.

Monday's forecast is cloudy with a high of 2°C to officially drop the puck on the winter season.

On Tuesday, another cloudy day is in the forecast with a high of -2°C. The start of winter means the days are getting longer and Tuesday will have four additional seconds of daylight compared to Monday.

Clouds stick around on Wednesday with a high of -3°C.

Christmas outlook

The long-term outlook for Christmas Eve includes periods of snow or rain and a high of 2°C.

It's looking like it could be a white Christmas this year. The forecast includes periods of snow and a high of -4°C on Christmas Day.

Boxing Day's outlook includes a partly sunny sky and a high of -9°C.