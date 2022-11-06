Mild stretch of weather continues in Ottawa
Ottawa residents will enjoy two more days with above-seasonal temperatures.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 20 C.
Clear tonight with a low of 9 C.
Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 13 C.
Seasonal temperatures return to the Ottawa area on Tuesday.
The outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday is sunshine both days with a high of 8 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 7 C and a low of – 1 C.
RECORD-BREAKING TEMPERATURES
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says a "Bermuda high" delivered record-breaking temperatures to Ottawa this weekend.
"Pumping all of this like a heat pump," Phillips said.
Saturday was the warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa in 84 years.
The high of 23.4 C on Saturday set a record for warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa, breaking the previous record of 22.8 C set back in 1938.
The temperature hit 20.7 C on Friday, the warmest temperature ever recorded in Ottawa on Nov. 4.
