Advertisement
Mild start to winter in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Monday, December 21, 2020 5:57AM EST
OTTAWA -- It’s a mild start to winter in the capital with above seasonal temperatures expected for most of the week ahead.
Winter officially arrived at 5:02 a.m. Monday bringing with it a mix of drizzle and flurries. Monday’s high is 2C.
The average temperature for this time of year is -4C.
It will be overcast and windy Tuesday morning with a wind chill of -8C before warming up to 0C.
Expect increasing cloudiness for the day on Wednesday with a high of -2C.
Environment Canada is forecasting a soggy Christmas Eve with 15mm of rain and a high of 6.
That rain will turn to snow as the temperature drops on Christmas Day with about 5cm expected.