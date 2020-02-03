OTTAWA -- Mother Nature is kicking off the first week of February with an early taste of Spring.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy today with a high of 5C.

The record for warmest February 3 in Ottawa history is 7.9C set back in 2016.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the next three days:

Tuesday: Cloudy with a high of +2C

Cold temperatures return Tuesday night with a low of -13C

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High -6.

Periods of snow are in the forecast for Thursday. A high of -6C.