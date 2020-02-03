Mild start to the work week in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff Published Monday, February 3, 2020 4:54AM EST
OTTAWA -- Mother Nature is kicking off the first week of February with an early taste of Spring.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy today with a high of 5C.
The record for warmest February 3 in Ottawa history is 7.9C set back in 2016.
Here’s a look at the forecast for the next three days:
Tuesday: Cloudy with a high of +2C
Cold temperatures return Tuesday night with a low of -13C
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High -6.
Periods of snow are in the forecast for Thursday. A high of -6C.