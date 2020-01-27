It’s a mild start to the new work week, but colder temperatures are expected to arrive in the national capital region later this week.

Environment Canada’s forecast for today calls for clouds with a chance of flurries. The high will be 1C.

Tuesday is expected to be mainly cloudy, with a high of -2C. Colder temperatures will arrive on Tuesday night, with a low of minus 13C.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of -5C. Thursday will see sunshine and a high of minus 6.

The cold temperatures will be good news for the Rideau Canal Skateway. The skateway remains closed after a weekend of rain, freezing rain, snow and mild temperatures.