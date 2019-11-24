A bright, sunny Sunday is in store for Ottawa with a high of 3C.

There’s a risk of freezing drizzle Sunday evening with an overnight wind chill of -5C.

It will be a mild start to the week with a high of 5C on Monday with a chance of showers or flurries. Tuesday’s high is also 5C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Expect to see some rain on Wednesday before temperatures drop to below the freezing mark later in the week.