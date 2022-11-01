Mild start to November in Ottawa

It will be cloudy but mild in Ottawa today and temperatures will be well above the average high for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Temperatures will climb to 16 C. The average high for Nov. 1 is 8.6 C.

Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 5 C overnight.

The warmer weather will stick around for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 15 C. Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and the overnight low will be 5 C.

On Thursday – plenty of sunshine and a high of 17 C.