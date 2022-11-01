Mild start to November in Ottawa
It will be cloudy but mild in Ottawa today and temperatures will be well above the average high for this time of year.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Temperatures will climb to 16 C. The average high for Nov. 1 is 8.6 C.
Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 5 C overnight.
The warmer weather will stick around for the remainder of the week.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 15 C. Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and the overnight low will be 5 C.
On Thursday – plenty of sunshine and a high of 17 C.
NEW THIS MORNING | Business groups to federal government: bring employees back to the office now
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' came together organically, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber says the initial purpose of the protest was to get the federal government to listen to truck drivers' concerns about cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
Blair insists he 'did not ask' RCMP to release information about N.S. shooting guns
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is sticking to his stance that he did not interfere in a police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting of April 2020.
Pelosi suspect, a Canadian man, wanted to break U.S. speaker's knees, police say
The man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and 'break her kneecaps' to show other members of Congress there were 'consequences to actions,' authorities said Monday.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
Mom of last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother
We'll see you at Christmas. It was October 2011 and Candy Greff was standing outside a restaurant in Morinville, Alta., saying goodbye to her son Byron Greff. Little did she know that it would be the last time she would see him alive.
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
Moments before fatal police shooting at Vancouver Canadian Tire captured on surveillance video
On Day 1 of a coroner’s inquest, the jury was shown surveillance video from inside a Vancouver store where a man attacked employees, took a customer hostage, and stabbed a responding officer before being shot and killed by police in 2016.
Menopause, hormone replacement and heart health: New Canadian guidelines
New guidelines informing the care of perimenopausal and post-menopausal woman in Canada have been released, backed by new data to help physicians know when to prescribe menopausal hormone therapy — and when it might not be worth potential risks.
Atlantic
'I could hear her breathing': Woman reports being held against her will at home in Harrietsfield, N.S.
A harrowing and bizarre incident is being investigated in a Halifax suburb, where a woman says she was held against her will until she escaped Sunday afternoon.
Portapique survivor of Nova Scotia mass shooting dies suddenly
A man who survived the mass shooting in Portapique, N.S., in April 2020 has died suddenly.
Toronto
Teen fatally shot outside Toronto high school identified by police
Toronto police have identified a teenager who was fatally shot in front of a Toronto public school Monday afternoon and they say they are looking for another teen suspected in his killing.
Man shocked after catching 'super unheard of' fish in Toronto Harbour
Will Sampson and his friend went out for a full day of fishing in the Toronto Harbour on Sunday, and reeled in something unexpected.
Daylight saving time: When do clocks go back in Ontario?
Daylight saving time will end and clocks will go back in Ontario this weekend.
Montreal
LIVE @ 1 P.M. | Quebec health minister to hold press conference on ER overflows
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to address the overflow of emergency rooms (ERs) across the province. Last week, the ER tracker Indexsanté indicated that hospitals most affected by high occupancy rates were in Montreal and nearby regions. But the issue appears to have spread elsewhere in Quebec, according to the Tuesday figures.
Vehicle runs over man, 19, lying on a southwest Montreal street
A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was run over by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Montreal's Southwest borough. For reasons currently unclear, the man was already lying across the asphalt on St-Augustin Street when the van rolled over him around 4:45 a.m., injuring his upper body and sending him to hospital in critical condition.
UFOs: Canadian air force responds to 'threats' with CF-18 fighter jets
While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.
Northern Ontario
Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
London
Downtown assault leads to charges
A London man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and mischief after a weekend incident in the downtown core.
Sarnia police officer resigns over criminal charges
A Sarnia police officer has voluntarily resigned from his job after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to breach of trust.
Winnipeg
'Beyond disturbing': RCMP officers swarmed, vehicles damaged while breaking up large party in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP said their vehicles were swarmed by multiple intoxicated youth while they attempted to break up a wild house party in East St. Paul Saturday night.
Winnipeg police on scene of severely damaged convenience store
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were on scene at a St. John's neighbourhood convenience store on Tuesday morning.
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
Kitchener
Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a serious crash that saw seven people transported to hospital.
Cambridge, Ont. woman shares why she chose to stay 'flat' after double mastectomy
“The assumption in the medical community and the presumption is that all women want to reconstruct -- they want Barbie back together again," Ellyn Winters-Robinson says. "I chose to stay flat.”
Calgary
WEATHER | Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and surrounding areas; here's the lowdown
Two Alberta Clippers in Calgary's five-day forecast.
Homes evacuated due to large natural gas leak in northeast Calgary
Halloween was cut short for residents in a northeast neighbourhood after a large natural gas leak forced people from more than two dozen homes.
-
Saskatoon
Saskatoon motel owner pleads guilty to assaulting female employee
The owner of a Saskatoon motel pleaded guilty to assaulting one of his female workers and breaking his probation conditions.
Sask. First Nations suicide crisis confirmed by 20-year health data
A new report that tracks 20 years of Saskatchewan hospitalization data puts the First Nations suicide crisis in stark relief.
Man killed by Saskatoon police was shot by officers earlier this year
A man who died in a Saskatoon police shooting had been shot by police before.
Edmonton
U.S. man met and 'abused' Edmonton girl weeks before abduction, put her in trunk to cross border: prosecutors
An Oregon man "sexually abused" a 13-year-old girl in Edmonton weeks before he abducted her, smuggled her into the U.S. in his car trunk and raped her, a U.S. federal attorney alleged in court Monday.
1 injured, $200K damage caused by fire in north Edmonton
A person was hospitalized after a fire in the Eastwood community early Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
B.C.'s Sunshine Coast preparing to cautiously lift water ban
Some businesses and amenities on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast will soon be able to start using treated drinking water again after a severe drought in the area prompted a two-week ban.
Paramedics replace ruined Halloween costume after Vancouver boy hit by truck
A 12-year-old boy on his way to school in a joker costume, was hit by a truck while crossing Marine Drive near Main Street on his bike Monday morning.
Regina
IN PICTURES | Here are some of the best displays spotted in the Queen City this Halloween
The spirit of Halloween was far from dead in Regina this year and many residents around the city were able to prove that over the past couple of weeks with the displays they have set up in their yards.
