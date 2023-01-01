Mild start to 2023 in Ottawa

It's a mild start to the New Year in Ottawa, as a warm air mass continues to blanket the capital region.

However, you will want to enjoy the warmer-than-normal temperatures now, because cold temperatures will grip the capital by the end of the week.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a cloudy first day of 2023, with a chance of rain. High plus 1 C.

Cloudy tonight, with a chance of flurries this evening and overnight. Low minus 5 C.

Monday will be cloudy, with a chance of flurries in the morning and a risk of freezing drizzle. High plus 3 C.

Periods of rain are in the forecast for Tuesday, with a high of 10 C.

The outlook for Wednesday calls for rain or flurries, and a high of plus 2 C.

Environment Canada says cold temperatures will move into Ottawa on Wednesday night, with a low of minus 19 C.

Thursday's high will be minus 12 C, with mainly sunny skies.

Wet end to 2022

It was a wet end to 2022 in Ottawa, with 28 mm of rain soaking the capital on New Year's Eve.

According to the Twitter account YOW_Weather, it was the wettest Dec. 31 in Ottawa since 1933, when 73.2 mm of rain was recorded.

It was a wet December in Ottawa, with 49 mm of rain and 96.4 cm of snow recorded at the Ottawa Airport.