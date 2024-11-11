Mild, risk of rain in Ottawa for Remembrance Day ceremonies

It will be cloudy with a risk of rain for Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa today.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this morning and early this afternoon, with showers beginning this afternoon. High 13 C.

Showers ending this evening then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. Low 0 C.

A mix of sun and cloud to start on Tuesday, then becoming cloudy in the morning. High 5 C.

Wednesday will be sunny. High 5 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 5 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High 6 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 5 C and a low of -2 C.