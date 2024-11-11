OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Mild, risk of rain in Ottawa for Remembrance Day ceremonies

    The Ottawa River in Ottawa. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) The Ottawa River in Ottawa. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    It will be cloudy with a risk of rain for Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa today.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this morning and early this afternoon, with showers beginning this afternoon. High 13 C.

    Showers ending this evening then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. Low 0 C.

    A mix of sun and cloud to start on Tuesday, then becoming cloudy in the morning. High 5 C.

    Wednesday will be sunny. High 5 C.

    The outlook for Thursday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 5 C.

    A mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High 6 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 5 C and a low of -2 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why brain aging can vary dramatically between people

    Researchers are uncovering deeper insights into how the human brain ages and what factors may be tied to healthier cognitive aging, including exercising, avoiding tobacco, speaking a second language or even playing a musical instrument.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News