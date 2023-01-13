Mild January temperatures force the postponement of Skate the Lake in Portland, Ont.

A popular outdoor skating event in eastern Ontario is on hold, thanks to the mild January weather.

Usually this time of year volunteers would be hard at work in Portland, about 90 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, building an ice oval for the annual Skate the Lake event.

However, there is still open water on Big Rideau Lake and organizers have had to postpone the event until next month.

"Normally, we have Skate the Lake on the last weekend of January but we were looking at the long-term forecast and it just wasn't going to happen with the ice conditions," co-founder Marco Smits said.

This is the first time in its 18-year history where the event will take place in February, on the Family Day weekend.

"There's been other years where on Jan. 13 we didn't have any ice and we still pulled it off," Smits said. "The area where the oval is (located) is frozen, but it would just need more ice depth."

Smits says they would need at least two weeks of colder temperatures overnight to start preparations on the oval, with ice thickness around 5 to 6 inches preferred.

Open water can be seen on Big Rideau Lake in Portland, Ont. The mild January weather has forced the postponement of the popular Skate the Lake event. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Portland resident and Skate the Lake participant Vicki Stevenson says the January date had the small village excited for its return.

"It was a bit of a letdown, after two years we were really looking forward to having the event again in person," she said. "The whole community gets behind the event and they wait for it, they talk about it, it is the talk of the area for the whole of January."

But Stevenson agreed moving the date was the right call.

"It was best to postpone it to the Family Day weekend so the ice would be good, ready, safe and more people would be able to join in at that time,' she added.

Skate the Lake is a mixture of competitive races and a community gathering, bringing in skaters from all over North America, and even the world.

"One year we have 100 skaters from the Netherlands," Smits smiled. "It's usually a couple Dutch people who are itching and there is no ice in the Netherlands and then they last minute they fly over and that's always fun because they are really good skaters, so it's beautiful to watch."

John Bongers skates on the 1-kilometre oval on Big Rideau Lake in February, 2022. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

The competition includes 5, 25 and even 50 kilometre races around the 1-kilometre oval.

"The event itself is such a good way to get out and meet your neighbours when everybody is sort of hibernating, this is something to look forward too," added Stevenson.

"We just need some cold temperatures but fingers crossed it's going to be alright," Smits said.

Skate the Lake was cancelled in 2021 during the pandemic, but did return in 2022 with no competitions.

Last year's event was a challenge to residents on how many times they could circle the oval throughout the winter.

"People skated on their own pace day-by-day and used an app to monitor their distance and then we calculate it all up," Smits said.

"It was a really healthy opportunity to be outdoors during the pandemic and still get some physical activity in and we are going to continue to do that challenge this year," he said.

Other highlights during the two-day event include horse-drawn carriage rides, fireworks and an outdoor rink for kids.

"One of my favourite things to watch is the kids race that we have because those little gaffers, you know, they are tiny but they skate five laps and for them that's a marathon so I love seeing the kids come out and race too," said Stevenson.

"This really has become a draw and I would have never envisioned it to turn into this," said Smits. "It's just become a real nice event that draws people from all over."

"We just need some cold temperatures, but fingers crossed it's going to be alright!"

Skate the Lake is scheduled for Feb. 18 and 19, and conditions on the ice progress can be found at www.skatethelakeportland.com.