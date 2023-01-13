Mild January temperatures force the postponement of Skate the Lake in Portland, Ont.
A popular outdoor skating event in eastern Ontario is on hold, thanks to the mild January weather.
Usually this time of year volunteers would be hard at work in Portland, about 90 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, building an ice oval for the annual Skate the Lake event.
However, there is still open water on Big Rideau Lake and organizers have had to postpone the event until next month.
"Normally, we have Skate the Lake on the last weekend of January but we were looking at the long-term forecast and it just wasn't going to happen with the ice conditions," co-founder Marco Smits said.
This is the first time in its 18-year history where the event will take place in February, on the Family Day weekend.
"There's been other years where on Jan. 13 we didn't have any ice and we still pulled it off," Smits said. "The area where the oval is (located) is frozen, but it would just need more ice depth."
Smits says they would need at least two weeks of colder temperatures overnight to start preparations on the oval, with ice thickness around 5 to 6 inches preferred.
Open water can be seen on Big Rideau Lake in Portland, Ont. The mild January weather has forced the postponement of the popular Skate the Lake event. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Portland resident and Skate the Lake participant Vicki Stevenson says the January date had the small village excited for its return.
"It was a bit of a letdown, after two years we were really looking forward to having the event again in person," she said. "The whole community gets behind the event and they wait for it, they talk about it, it is the talk of the area for the whole of January."
But Stevenson agreed moving the date was the right call.
"It was best to postpone it to the Family Day weekend so the ice would be good, ready, safe and more people would be able to join in at that time,' she added.
Skate the Lake is a mixture of competitive races and a community gathering, bringing in skaters from all over North America, and even the world.
"One year we have 100 skaters from the Netherlands," Smits smiled. "It's usually a couple Dutch people who are itching and there is no ice in the Netherlands and then they last minute they fly over and that's always fun because they are really good skaters, so it's beautiful to watch."
John Bongers skates on the 1-kilometre oval on Big Rideau Lake in February, 2022. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
The competition includes 5, 25 and even 50 kilometre races around the 1-kilometre oval.
"The event itself is such a good way to get out and meet your neighbours when everybody is sort of hibernating, this is something to look forward too," added Stevenson.
"We just need some cold temperatures but fingers crossed it's going to be alright," Smits said.
Skate the Lake was cancelled in 2021 during the pandemic, but did return in 2022 with no competitions.
Last year's event was a challenge to residents on how many times they could circle the oval throughout the winter.
"People skated on their own pace day-by-day and used an app to monitor their distance and then we calculate it all up," Smits said.
"It was a really healthy opportunity to be outdoors during the pandemic and still get some physical activity in and we are going to continue to do that challenge this year," he said.
Other highlights during the two-day event include horse-drawn carriage rides, fireworks and an outdoor rink for kids.
"One of my favourite things to watch is the kids race that we have because those little gaffers, you know, they are tiny but they skate five laps and for them that's a marathon so I love seeing the kids come out and race too," said Stevenson.
"This really has become a draw and I would have never envisioned it to turn into this," said Smits. "It's just become a real nice event that draws people from all over."
"We just need some cold temperatures, but fingers crossed it's going to be alright!"
Skate the Lake is scheduled for Feb. 18 and 19, and conditions on the ice progress can be found at www.skatethelakeportland.com.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
Canada is over the peak of flu season: FluWatch report
Canada's flu season is officially winding down, according to the first national FluWatch report of 2023, which was released Friday.
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
Penalties for public servants who won't go back to office to be handled individually
The federal government says repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
Ukrainian doctors remove unexploded grenade from injured soldier's chest
An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to son
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland, her father Elvis' mansion that on Friday was a gathering place for fans who were distraught over the singer-songwriter's death a day earlier.
Atlantic
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
School bus crashes as winter storm brings messy roads, closures to parts of the Maritimes
Friday is a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brings a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.
-
Risk of flooding and ice for the Maritimes continues into weekend
The snowiest part of a storm system hit fast and hard across the Maritimes Friday morning and afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman tracks down her missing suitcase but Sunwing won't let her get it
A woman whose suitcase was left behind by Sunwing two weeks ago says she knows 'exactly where it is' but the airline refuses to let her pick it up.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Worker dies after St. Catharines industrial fire, police say
Niagara police say the lone worker hospitalized after a fire at a hazardous waste facility in St. Catharines, Ont., has died.
-
Man charged in death of Scarborough father previously lived in same apartment building
Toronto police have charged 37-year-old Devret Clarke with one count of first-degree murder in the death of a Scarborough father, and residents tell CTV News Toronto they used to live in the same apartment building.
Montreal
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
Fans brave snowstorm to get early access to Nike shoe inspired by Montreal bagel
Montrealers really like their bagels — and shoes — apparently. Scores of sneaker fans lined up in a snowstorm Friday morning just to get their hands on Nike's latest creation inspired by the Montreal icon — the bagel.
-
'Gentle and hard-working': Woman found dead in Mont Saint-Hilaire was mother, health-care worker
Nadine Flora Alinanyinyi, the 34-year-old woman found dead at a Mont Saint-Hilaire home on Thursday, was a healthcare worker who recently had a baby, according to her employer.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect arrested in threats that closed northern high school, charges include child porn
Ontario Provincial Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect connected to online threats that closed Timiskaming District Secondary School in New Liskeard for two days this week.
-
Algoma University prof suspended after accusations of sexual assaulting students
Algoma University says one of its professors is suspended after Sault police charged him with assault and sexual assault involving students.
-
Sudbury driver charged with red light violation after two-vehicle crash
A 19-year-old has been charged following a collision Friday at the intersection where Highway 69 meets Highway 17.
London
-
North Huron recreation users push back against proposed budget cuts
Corey and Glen Pullman have been relying on Wingham’s indoor pool for the past year and half, as Glen recovers from a stroke.
-
Flack defends reported plan to fix surgery backlog
Elgin Middlesex London MPP Rob Flack is defending the province’s plan to tackle surgery backlogs.
-
Body of man found two weeks after being reported missing
Sarnia police say the body of a man previously reported missing has been found. Anthony Robertson was reported missing Dec. 29 and deemed a vulnerable person, prompting an intense search by Sarnia police and other community agencies such as OPP and fire.
Winnipeg
-
Two women try to steal man’s dog while out walking: police
Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects after receiving reports that they tried to steal a man’s dog on Thursday.
-
'Safety's number 1:' tiny home village for homeless opens in Winnipeg
Bundles of dried sage tied together with red ribbon hang from black fixtures connected to wood-panelled walls.
-
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
Kitchener
-
Subdued scene in Port Dover for Friday the 13th biker rally
Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
-
Thieves flip 8 trucks at gravel pit outside Guelph, Ont. to get at catalytic converters
Police are investigating after someone flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.
-
Hiring of personal staff members divides Region of Waterloo councillors
Some Region of Waterloo councillors are questioning Coun. Rob Deutschmann’s decision to hire two people out of pocket to help him with his council duties, citing an issue of inequality among councillors.
Calgary
-
Decades-old bingo machine for sale by Alberta government
It delighted residents of a Calgary long-term care centre for years, but now its number has come up.
-
Respite care workers return to Calgary's Rotary Flames House
Staff members pulled away from their roles providing respite care for children and their families in Calgary will be returning to their regular duties.
-
Thousands of fish found dead in Banff National Park
Parks Canada says it received calls on Jan. 7 after a large number of deceased or dying fish was found in the lakes.
Saskatoon
-
Province, FSIN remains at odds on Sask. First Act
As the province continues to publicize the Saskatchewan First Act as an important mechanism to protect the province's economy, First Nations leaders in opposition to it are becoming protective themselves.
-
Court appeal dismissed for man who murdered Saskatoon father of 5
Saskatchewan’s court of appeals has dismissed an application to overturn the conviction of a man found guilty in the death of a Saskatoon father of five.
-
Here's how Star Blanket Cree Nation plans to investigate 2,000 ground anomalies near former residential school
Leaders of the Star Blanket Cree Nation are deciding how best to investigate the 2,000 anomalies found by ground penetrating radar searches around the site of its former residential school.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton-born Kyle Edward Ball on selling his first horror feature to Shudder, online leak, and Friday the 13th hometown premiere
An Edmonton-born filmmaker's debut horror movie hits theatres on Friday the 13th, including at Metro Cinema in his hometown.
-
1 in custody, 1 still at large after home west of Edmonton destroyed by Molotov cocktail
One person has been arrested and police are searching for a second after one home was destroyed and another was damaged in two Molotov cocktail incidents on the Enoch Cree Nation earlier this week.
-
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal request by Edmonton nightclub promoter convicted of sexual assault
Convicted Edmonton rapist Matthew McKnight's appeal request was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
More cases of 'Kraken' variant detected in B.C., but province has good protection, officials say
B.C.'s top doctor says the province has confirmed more cases of the so-called "Kraken" variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, but it is not currently the strain responsible for most infections in B.C.
-
B.C. mall hit with pepper spray for 2nd time in less than a month: RCMP
Mounties are investigating after pepper spray was discharged at a mall in Kelowna, B.C., just three weeks after a similar incident unfolded at the same mall.
-
‘Residents deserve to feel safe and secure’: Surrey RCMP seize weapons, large amount of drugs
One person is in custody after police in Surrey seized nearly two kilograms of illicit drugs, eight weapons and thousands in cash from a home in Whalley.
Regina
-
'A dangerous precedent': White City annexation decision sets stage for future developments
The Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) dismissed White City’s application to annex 4,000 acres of land including all of Emerald Park on Thursday.
-
Looking back at the history of the Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School
As Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world begin to process the recent findings at the old grounds of the Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School site, its history remains as the longest-running Residential School in existence.
-
2 from Regina arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle near Yorkton
Two people from Regina are facing several drug related charges after Yorkton RCMP searched a stolen vehicle in a ditch on Jan. 7.