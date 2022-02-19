Current conditions and forecast
A snowy street in Ottawa. Dec. 4, 2021. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa residents will enjoy above seasonal temperatures for the final part of the first long weekend of the year.
A snow squall warning is now over for Ottawa.
The forecast calls for a chance of flurries overnight, with a low of -19C. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 24.
Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 0C.
There is a chance of flurries or drizzle Sunday night, with a low of 0C.
Family Day Monday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 5C.
The outlook for Tuesday is periods of snow and a high of 0C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -3C and a low of 12C.