OTTAWA -- It will be a mild end to the holiday season in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a warm high of 5C on Friday, with temperatures dipping to -4C overnight. Normals for this time of year are a high of -6C and a low of -15C.

The warm weather has forced the City of Ottawa to delay the opening of outdoor rinks. It hasn't been cold enough to allow volunteers to build the ice.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the final weekend of the holidays:

Friday: Mainly cloudy. High plus 4

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low -5

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries in the afternoon. High minus 2

Sunday: Sunny. High -7C

The forecast calls for a chance of flurries on Monday and Tuesday.