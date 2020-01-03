Mild end to the holidays
CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff Published Friday, January 3, 2020 4:08AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 3, 2020 4:55AM EST
OTTAWA -- It will be a mild end to the holiday season in Ottawa.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a warm high of 5C on Friday, with temperatures dipping to -4C overnight. Normals for this time of year are a high of -6C and a low of -15C.
The warm weather has forced the City of Ottawa to delay the opening of outdoor rinks. It hasn't been cold enough to allow volunteers to build the ice.
Here’s a look at the forecast for the final weekend of the holidays:
Friday: Mainly cloudy. High plus 4
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low -5
Saturday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries in the afternoon. High minus 2
Sunday: Sunny. High -7C
The forecast calls for a chance of flurries on Monday and Tuesday.