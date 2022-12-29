Mild day with above seasonal temperatures ahead for Ottawa

A mild day with above seasonal temperatures is ahead for Ottawa Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, the high will be 6 C in the capital and it will be mainly sunny. The average high for this day is -5 C.

Overnight, the forecast calls for clouds and a chance of drizzle with fog patches. The temperature will be steady near 5C.

Friday is expected to be cloudy and drizzle. There are also a chance of fog- the high is expected to be 9 C.

New Year’s Eve on Saturday calls for rain and a high of 6 C.

The first day of 2023 is expected to be rainy and a high of 4 C.