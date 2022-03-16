Mild day in store Wednesday- but it is only going to get better!

OTTAWA -

A mild day is in store for Wednesday in Ottawa. But the warm temperatures will only get better!

According to Environment Canada, it will be a cool start to the day, but temperatures will rise by the afternoon for a mix of sun and clouds. A high of 7 C.

Overnight there will be a few clouds, and a low of -1 C.

St. Patrick's day on Thursday is forecasted to be a mix of sun and clouds and high of 14 degrees. The current warm temperature record for March 17 in Ottawa is 16.3 C, set in 2010.

Friday will be cloudy with chance of showers, a high of 10 C.

The weekend outlook is also cloudy, with showers on Saturday and a chance of flurries Sunday, but highs remain on the plus side of the thermometer.