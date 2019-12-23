OTTAWA V -- People in Ottawa can expect a white and mild Christmas.

Monday, Environment Canada says Ottawa can expect above zero temperatures- a high of 5C. It will feel slightly cooler due to wind gusts of up to 40 km/h.

Christmas Eve will be a mix of sun and clouds, a high of minus 3 but with the wind chill, it will feel like minus 15 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon.

Christmas Day should be cloudy, but minus 2.

Sunshine and snow expected on Boxing Day.