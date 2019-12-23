Mild and windy temperatures expected Monday
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 7:11AM EST
OTTAWA V -- People in Ottawa can expect a white and mild Christmas.
Monday, Environment Canada says Ottawa can expect above zero temperatures- a high of 5C. It will feel slightly cooler due to wind gusts of up to 40 km/h.
Christmas Eve will be a mix of sun and clouds, a high of minus 3 but with the wind chill, it will feel like minus 15 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon.
Christmas Day should be cloudy, but minus 2.
Sunshine and snow expected on Boxing Day.