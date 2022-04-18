Mild and sunny in Ottawa on Easter Monday, rain or snow on the way

There will be plenty of sunshine on Easter Monday, but rain will begin in Ottawa later tonight.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 8 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -9 C this morning.

Clouds will roll in this evening and rain will begin later tonight. The rain could change to snow overnight as temperatures fall to 1 C. Up to 4 cm of snow could fall in the capital by tomorrow morning.

On Tuesday, snow will begin in the morning but will change to rain in the afternoon. Up to 5 cm of snow could fall by tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 5 C.

Expect cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain tomorrow evening. Temperatures will fall to 0 C overnight.

Things will warm back up on Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 C.