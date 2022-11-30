Mild and rainy end to November in Ottawa
It will be unseasonably warm and rainy on the final day of November in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of rain beginning this morning and a high of 8 C. The average high for Nov. 30 in Ottawa is 0.7 C.
Environment Canada is predicting rainfall amounts between 15 to 20 millimetres before the rain ends early this evening. There’s a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast for tonight and up to 2 centimetres of snow could fall by tomorrow morning.
Temperatures will drop to -2 C overnight and it will feel more like -9 degrees with the wind chill.
It will be much cooler tomorrow – expect flurries before noon and a high of 0 C. It will be windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour tomorrow morning, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -8 degrees.
Skies will stay clear Thursday evening and temperatures will drop to -7 C overnight.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 3 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
LIVE AT 11 A.M.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say
The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, calls it 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
CTV News in Pakistan: Afghans forced out of their homeland now homeless
CTV National News Executive Producer Rosa Hwang shares what she witnessed during a visit to a refugee camp in Pakistan, where Afghan children live in flimsy tents set up in a park, without the basics like running water or enough food, with only their mothers for protection.
Meghan and Harry faced 'disgusting and very real' threats, ex-counterterror chief says
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry faced 'disgusting and very real' threats from right-wing extremists, a former counterterrorism police chief has said.
Senators ask Governor General to strip Don Meredith of 'Honourable' title
Senators have voted to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to have their former colleague Don Meredith stripped of his "Honourable" title.
Majority of Canadians support legal protections for abortion, survey finds
Decades after abortion was decriminalized in Canada, a new survey suggests the majority of citizens think it’s time to codify access in law.
Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
Atlantic
-
Mother of N.B. man found dead has message for premier: 'Your province is in crisis'
The mother of a man found dead last week in Moncton, N.B. is calling for change after what she calls a series of systemic failures led to his body being found in a cold public washroom.
-
Family of Moncton, N.B. homicide victim struggle to comprehend his death
The family of Max Boudreau is still trying to cope with his death and is dealing with the grief as best they can.
-
Wind warnings as stormy end to November brings risk of power outages in Maritimes
A powerful weather front associated with a low centred in northern Quebec will sweep across the Maritimes Wednesday night into Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario auditor general's annual report to be released today
COVID-19 contracts and vaccinations, urban flooding and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation are among the various subjects of the provincial auditor general's annual report today.
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario will wake up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning.
-
Strong wind and rain in the forecast for southern Ontario Wednesday
There’s some wet, gusty weather in store for southern Ontario today.
Montreal
-
Man in his 20s found dead with bullet wounds in Dorval
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man's body was found shot dead in a residential area in Dorval Tuesday night. Around 11 p.m., a citizen called 911 after discovering the victim's body near the Mimosa Avenue and Carson Street intersection.
-
Montreal hikes residential taxes 4.1 per cent, highest since 2010
The City of Montreal announced an average tax rate increase of 4.1 per cent for residential properties in the city centre on Tuesday. It will be the highest tax increase since 2010. Residential property taxes collected by the city centre will go up an average of 4.1 per cent in 2023.
-
Quebec premier 'aiming' for 100 per cent French-speaking economic immigrants by 2026
Concerned about the decline of French in Quebec, particularly in Montreal, Premier François Legault says he will release more details of a plan that would require 100 per cent of economic immigrants to be French-speaking.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario will wake up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning.
-
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died following an accident underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
-
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
London
-
Despite being dubbed a ‘spa for reptiles,’ Reptilia gets no clarity about exotic animal exemption
Like an anaconda, the committee’s debate was long and full of twists and turns.
-
London region under special weather statement
A cold front will move into the area Wednesday morning, with rain and strong winds expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.
-
Thames Valley District School Board passes motion to rename two London, Ont. schools
Following a vote from the Thames Valley District School Board, a motion to move forward with name changes for Sir John A. Macdonald Public School and F.D. Roosevelt Public School passed on Tuesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Late Winnipegger donates largest individual gift ever made to Canadian charity
A local business owner is being hailed as a quiet philanthropist after donating a gift to the Winnipeg Foundation valued at about $500 million, the largest individual gift ever made to a Canadian charity.
-
Cyclists who shovelled Winnipeg bike lanes undeterred by possibility of fines
Some Winnipeggers are undeterred by the possibility of fines for shovelling bike lanes.
-
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's Bill 23 could cost Region of Waterloo $530 million: regional staff
Region of Waterloo staff say sweeping new provincial housing legislation will cost the region and its seven municipalities an estimated $530 million over the next 10 years, and taxpayers could be on the hook to make up the difference.
-
-
Rural healthcare in the spotlight during coalition townhall
Rural southwest Ontario hospitals, particularly those which have borne the brunt of staff shortages and rotating closures, were in the spotlight during a town hall hosted by Ontario Health Coalition.
Calgary
-
Confirmed sighting of missing Calgary senior not dressed for cold
As temperatures continue to drop, Calgary police need your help to find a missing senior, fast.
-
Former premier Jason Kenney resigns from Alberta legislature
Thousands asked for it while he was leader and now Jason Kenney has done it, announcing his resignation as a member of the Alberta legislature on social media Tuesday.
-
Earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no initial reports of damage: federal agency
At least two earthquakes were reported in northern Alberta Tuesday evening, with some saying the shakes were felt in Edmonton.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon council votes to hike property taxes by 3.93 per cent
Saskatoon city council landed on a 3.93 per cent property tax hike for 2023.
-
Saskatoon Subway restaurant cuts hours due to safety concerns
Mandy Thibodeau is worried about the safety of her employees at the Subway on 22nd Street and 2nd Avenue in downtown Saskatoon.
-
City funding boost for shelter won’t cover shortfall: Saskatoon SPCA
The Saskatoon SPCA wants the city to cover the costs an animal faces when going from pound to shelter.
Edmonton
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, calls it 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
-
Earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no initial reports of damage: federal agency
At least two earthquakes were reported in northern Alberta Tuesday evening, with some saying the shakes were felt in Edmonton.
-
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Vancouver
-
Surrey council takes next steps in scrapping municipal force in favour of RCMP
Surrey's new mayor and council have taken the next step in their plan to scrap the Surrey Police Service and maintain the RCMP as the city's police force.
-
How did more than 2,000 tires end up on a remote B.C. island?
B.C. ocean cleanup workers who dismantled what they're calling "tire island" – sending more than 2,000 of the parts to be recycled – are trying to figure out how the tires got there, and why they seem to have been left there for decades.
-
Have you seen Jodine Millar? RCMP say concern growing after missing woman's vehicle found
After Jodine Millar's vehicle was found in an Abbotsford ditch – without her in it —Mounties say they are increasingly concerned for the missing woman's safety.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening for Day 3 of Agribition
Canadian Western Agribition is in full swing at the REAL District. Here’s just some of what is happening on day three of the agriculture and livestock fixture in Regina.
-
Business operations winding down for SLGA stores
Business operations are winding down at Saskatchewan government liquor stores as the remaining 34 locations will close their doors in the new year.
-
Sask. forecasting $1.1B surplus in 2022-23, spending up due to affordability cheques
Saskatchewan is forecasting a $1.1 billion surplus for 2022-23 in its mid-year financial report released on Tuesday.