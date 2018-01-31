

CTV Ottawa





Former Ottawa Senator Mike Fisher announced today he is coming out of retirement and will rejoin the Nashville Predators for his 18th NHL season.

Nashville Predators general manager David Poile says Fisher has some unfinished business and wants to help the team win two more games than they did last year when they lost the Stanley Cup Final in six games to Pittsburgh. The Predators will sign Fisher officially before the Feb. 26 trade deadline for the stretch run.

Fisher had previously announced his retirement on Aug. 3. Fisher had 18 goals and 24 assists last season as Nashville earned its first Western Conference title.

The 37-year-old centre also spent 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, scoring 167 goals and notching 348 points.

Fisher is married to country star Carrie Underwood, and they have a son together.